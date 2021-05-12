Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Property tax rebate deadline extended till June 30 in Chandigarh
Property tax rebate deadline extended till June 30 in Chandigarh

The MC commissioner and mayor took the decision in view of the Covid lockdown imposed in the city till May 18
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:51 PM IST
In view of the lockdown till May 18, the municipal corporation has extended the deadline for paying property tax with rebate from May 31 to June 30.

The decision was taken during a meeting between mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and MC commissioner KK Yadav on Wednesday. Sharma said for 2021-22, residential taxpayers will get a rebate of 20% and commercial property taxpayers 10% till June 30.

Thereafter, a penalty of 25% and 12% interest on dues will be levied.

