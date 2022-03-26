Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Property tax returns: Ludhiana MC offices to remain open on weekend

To help people in filing the tax returns, the Ludhiana MC has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturday and Sunday (March 26 and 27)
MC officials said there are at least 2.25 lakh taxable properties in the city and only around 1.35 lakh property owners have filed the tax for the current financial year. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Only a week is left to avoid additional penalty and interest on submission of property tax for the current financial year (2021-22), but around 90,000 property owners have not yet filed the tax.

However, to help people in filing the tax returns, the Ludhiana MC has decided to keep the suvidha kendras open on Saturday and Sunday (March 26 and 27).

Residents can deposit their tax for the current financial year with a 10% penalty till March 31. After the said time, the penalty will increase to 20% and the defaulters will have to pay 18% annual interest on delayed payment.

MC officials said there are at least 2.25 lakh taxable properties in the city and only around 1.35 lakh property owners have filed the tax for the current financial year.

MC superintendent (property tax) Vivek Verma said the state government had earlier floated a one-time settlement policy for property tax defaulters and under that, the defaulters for the year 2020-21 could also pay the tax by only paying 10% penalty.

“Otherwise, a 20% penalty is imposed and an additional 18% interest is charged on the delayed payment. These benefits can be availed till March 31 only,” he added.

Apart from submitting the pending tax at suvidha kendras situated in all the four zonal offices of MC, residents can also deposit their taxes online at www.mcludhiana.gov.in.

The Ludhiana civic body has also been struggling to meet the recovery targets for the current year and only around 85 crore has been recovered against the annual target of 110 crore.

