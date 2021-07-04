Property transfer row: Ludhiana woman attempts suicide, kin accuse cop of harassment

The family members of a woman, who attempted suicide by consuming poison, have accused a police inspector, his father and brother of forcing her to end her life.

They met Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal on Saturday seeking action against inspector Bittan Kumar, who has been deputed as nodal officer for recruitment of constables, and his family members.

However, the accused policeman has refuted the allegations and stated that he has never met the woman and has no links with complainant family.

According to the police, the woman consumed poisonous substances at her house in Chhawni Mohalla, following which was hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical.

The police also recovered a suicide note from her in which she named inspector Bittan Kumar, posted at Ludhiana Police Line, his father Surinder Atwal, who is the councillor of the ward 84, Bittan’s brothers Sajan Atwal and Pawan Atwal, uncle Jaspal Singh, his son-in-law Ravinder Singh and others, for forcing her to take the extreme step.

Her brother told the cops that their mother, who is illiterate, wanted to transfer the ownership of two properties in his sister’s name. But, the realtor, Jaspal, fraudulently managed to transfer a part of the property in his son-in-law Ravinder’s name, while ownership of the rest was given to Pardeep Kumar, the inspector’s uncle. The accused also made his sister sign the documents on the pretext of transferring the property in her name. Later, they started harassing her to vacate the property, which forced her to take the extreme step, her brother alleged.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Waryam Singh said that the woman is not in a condition to record her statement. Appropriate action will be taken after taking her version, Singh added.