Proposed Sufi FM channel yet to become reality in J&K

The proposal aimed to launch an FM channel in J&K to check radicalisation of Kashmiri youths and counter Pakistan’s propaganda following abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The proposal also aimed to promote Sufism in J&K. (HT file photo)

More than a year has passed since a letter was issued by home secretary Ajay Bhalla to launch an FM channel to check radicalisation of Kashmiri youths and counter Pakistan’s propaganda following abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A, but no exercise has been initiated by the Prasar Bharati to set up the radio channel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The proposal also aimed to promote Sufism in the UT. On June 10 last year, home secretary in his letter to the then secretary of the information and broadcasting ministry, Amit Khare, had mooted a proposal to start a new Sufi FM radio channel ‘at the earliest’.

Bhalla had requested Khare to examine the matter at topmost priority and issue necessary instructions at the earliest under intimation to the home ministry.

On June 25 last year, the then I&B secretary Khare in turn had sent a written communiqué to the Prasar Bharati CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, enclosing the letter of the home secretary.

“Please accord topmost priority to the matter and take steps to start the radio channel at the earliest under intimation to the ministry,” reads Khare’s letter to Vempati.

RELATED STORIES

HT has access to both the letters.

An official of the I&B ministry, who insisted to remain anonymous, said, “At a time when Pakistani media is running smear campaigns against India and Pakistani PM Imran Khan is calling Kashmir its jugular vein, abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A besides Taliban capturing power in Afghanistan, the Prasar Bharati has chosen to maintain a stoic silence to counter enemy propaganda to such an extent that it did not follow the orders and inputs of even home secretary to check the growing radicalisation in the border region.”

“The separate and exclusive Sufi FM radio channel in J&K was mooted to counter growing radicalisation and promote Indian ethos,” he added.

Prasar Bharati CEO Vempati said, “Prasar Bharati produces a diversity of programming in national interest through Doordarshan channels and All India Radio stations across India, including J&K. Efforts are also being made to include Sufi-based programming in services of strategic or national interest and programmes will go on air shortly on the same.”

He, however, didn’t specifically respond to Sufi FM radio channel.

