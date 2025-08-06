Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Protecting Himalayas a global responsibility: Kewal Singh Pathania

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 10:40 pm IST

He was delivering a guest lecture in the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit in Boston, USA

Deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Wednesday said the need to protect the Himalayas is a global responsibility and stressed on promoting eco-tourism.

Himachal deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania. (File)
Himachal deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania. (File)

He was delivering a guest lecture in the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit in Boston, USA. He highlighted the measures being adopted to transform Himachal’s future through eco-tourism.

“Climate justice for Himalayas is a climate justice for all,” he said, adding that “The Himalayas are under severe stress due to climate change, as glaciers in the region are retreating 15-20 meters annually, threatening water security in times to come. The number of cloudbursts and flash floods have increased tremendously and forest fires are posing a threat to bio-diversity. The only solution to all this is promoting eco-tourism, as it is not just a revenue generation model but a much-needed climate action put in practice.”

He invited international partners, researchers and investors to join and provide the latest technology to make Himachal a model where development and conservation of nature goes hand in hand.

He also detailed the measures being taken under “Green Himachal-Clean Himachal”.

“My state stands to share its experience and learn from the best global practices for environmental conservation as we believe that eco-tourism, green energy and digital governance were the pillars of future-ready democracy,” he said.

He added that protecting mountains was a global responsibility as anything happening in the Himalayas due to climate change affects our river systems causing floods, heavy monsoons etc.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Protecting Himalayas a global responsibility: Kewal Singh Pathania
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On