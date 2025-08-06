Protecting Himalayas a global responsibility: Kewal Singh Pathania

Deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania on Wednesday said the need to protect the Himalayas is a global responsibility and stressed on promoting eco-tourism. Himachal deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania. (File)

He was delivering a guest lecture in the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Summit in Boston, USA. He highlighted the measures being adopted to transform Himachal’s future through eco-tourism.

“Climate justice for Himalayas is a climate justice for all,” he said, adding that “The Himalayas are under severe stress due to climate change, as glaciers in the region are retreating 15-20 meters annually, threatening water security in times to come. The number of cloudbursts and flash floods have increased tremendously and forest fires are posing a threat to bio-diversity. The only solution to all this is promoting eco-tourism, as it is not just a revenue generation model but a much-needed climate action put in practice.”

He invited international partners, researchers and investors to join and provide the latest technology to make Himachal a model where development and conservation of nature goes hand in hand.

He also detailed the measures being taken under “Green Himachal-Clean Himachal”.

“My state stands to share its experience and learn from the best global practices for environmental conservation as we believe that eco-tourism, green energy and digital governance were the pillars of future-ready democracy,” he said.

He added that protecting mountains was a global responsibility as anything happening in the Himalayas due to climate change affects our river systems causing floods, heavy monsoons etc.