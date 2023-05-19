Awaiting salaries for 7 months, Ludhiana MC staff stages protest

Awaiting their salaries after being regularised seven months ago, sewage and sanitation workers working under the municipal corporation (MC) staged a protest outside MC’s office at Zone A on Thursday seeking a transfer of salaries into their account at the earliest. Members of the sewerman sanitation employees sangharsh committee staging a protest in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The protest was staged by members of the sewerman sanitation employees sangharsh committee stating that over 4,000 employees who had been regularised by the MC are not getting their revised salary.

The protesters also opposed the MC’s move to hire a private firm for door-to-door collection of garbage.

They added that authorities have maintained that the process for police verification and medical examination of the new employees is still due, the union members said that the same should be expedited. Among the protesters, Vijay Danav said the union will also write to the police department to complete the process as soon as possible, He said that workers are undergoing a lot of financial difficulties due to delays in their salaries.

The workers also demanded that around 800 workers over 42 years of age who were not regularised should be regularised. The protesters said another protest will be staged on May 26, if their demands are not fulfilled.

