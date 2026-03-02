Protest in Kashmir over killing of Khamenei

Thousands of protesters took to the streets in various parts of Kashmir Valley on Sunday against the killing of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a major attack by Israel and the United States. People of Kashmir protest after the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei , in Srinagar, on Sunday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Thousands of protesters, mostly Shia population, filled the streets of Kashmir valley, particularly in Srinagar and other districts like Budgam and Bandipora. Chanting slogans against Israel and the US, the people in shia dominated areas of Srinagar, including Saida Kadal, Hawal and other Old City areas came out protesting in large numbers.

After years, the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar saw a massive protest with people mourning the death of Khamenei. Protesters marched from various areas of the city towards Lal Chowk in groups lamenting the killing of Khamenei and shouting slogans. Many groups of protesters were women.

The protesters carrying pictures of Khamenei along with flags of Iran climbed the clock tower in Lal Chowk. “We have become orphans today. Our beloved religious leader was killed by the tyrants of the time. He has become a martyr today,” said Amir Hussain, a protester who had marched from Lal Bazar early morning to reach the city centre.

A sunni protester said that Khamenei was hailed as a hero among various Muslims of the world for standing up to the bullying and tyranny of the US and Israel. “This is not the death of leadership of a particular community but it is the martyrdom of a person who was loved by a large part of Muslim world,” he said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he was deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” he said.

He asked the security agencies to allow the peaceful mourners. “We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully,” he said.

He said that the government of J&K is in close coordination with the ministry of external affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

There was a large deployment of security forces across the city and many roads were closed for traffic movement by the police owing to the protests. But no processions were stopped by the police. “We have been asked to tackle the protesters sensitively and allow the protesters who are peacefully expressing their anger. We don’t know what the instructions will be for tomorrow,” said a police officer deployed in the city.

Educational institutions to remain closed for 2 days

Education minister Sakina Itoo announced that all the educational institutions will be shut for two days as a precautionary measure. “We have decided to keep schools, colleges, and universities closed for two days,” she said, adding that any call to open the institutions will be taken after assessing the situation.

Political leaders condemn the killing of Khamenei, urge for calm

Political leadership in Kashmir have condemned the killing of Iranian religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led Mutahida Majlis e Ulama (MMU) has called for a voluntary protest strike on Monday, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti has supported the call.

National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah along with chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq and senior leader Agha Syed Mehmood Al-Moosavi expressed anguish over the killing.

Abdullah said, “Such incidents deepen uncertainty and grief, and underscore the urgent need for wisdom, restraint, and adherence to principles of justice and international law.”

He has appealed for calm and urged the administration to handle the situation with sensitivity and discretion.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee postponed all political activities scheduled for Sunday in “honour” of the Iranian supreme leader. The party, in a statement, condemned the “brutal air strikes on Iranian supreme leader, terming it inhuman, barbaric and cowardly act on the part of US and Israel”.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra led the rank and file of the party to express profound grief and sorrow over this great loss.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti called the killing a shameful point in history. “Today marks a deeply tragic and shameful point in history with Israel and USA boasting about the killing of Iran’s beloved leader Ayatollah Ali Khanenei. What’s more disgraceful and shocking is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries who chose convenience and expedience over conscience,” Mufti said.

J&K Peoples Conference president and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone, expressing anguish, said, “The developments in Iran and the Gulf region are distressing to say the least. And extremely sad and brutal is the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei. I pray for peace in Iran and the Gulf region. May peace prevail. And May Allah grant patience to those who are in a state of mourning,” he stated.

Lone also raised serious concern over the fate of thousands of families anxiously awaiting the safe return of their loved ones stranded in conflict-affected zones.

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) described the development as a moment of profound grief for the Muslim world. “The martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei has deeply saddened millions who regarded him as religious and political leader and resistance. Such unfortunate situation leave lasting emotional scars and remind humanity of the heavy cost of conflict and confrontation,” said AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU), a prominent conglomerate of Islamic religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a joint statement expressed profound grief and condemnation over the assassination Khamenei, describing it as a blatant act of aggression by the US and Israel that has shaken the conscience of the Muslim world. “In this hour of immense grief , the people of Jammu & Kashmir stand in heartfelt solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran,” it said.

“In view of the outraged feelings of the people of J&K against this brutal assassination and the ongoing aggression in the region, MMU appeals to people to observe a voluntary strike tomorrow to register their protest in a peaceful manner,” the conglomerate said.

LG chairs security review meeting

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K.

“I called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order, “ he said in a post on X.

It was attended by chief secretary Atal Dulloo, director general of police Nalin Prabhat, other senior officials and all deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police, officials said.