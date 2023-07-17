Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana's Sheller Road residents protests over impure water supply

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 17, 2023 11:07 PM IST

Expressing their anger, the residents of Ludhiana’s Sheller Road criticised the municipal corporation, stating that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to address their grievances

Residents of Sheller Road, which falls under municipal corporation (MC), staged a protest here on Monday due to the problem of contaminated water in their drinking supply for the past seven days.

Expressing their anger, the residents criticised the MC, stating that despite multiple complaints, no action has been taken to address their grievances.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sikka, resident of the locality, revealed that the contamination of drinking water in the area was due to a sewerage blockage. The sewage from this area is supposed to be directed towards the Baloke Sewage Treatment Plant, but the panchayat, responsible for keeping the sewerage clean near Baloke village, has neglected their duty.

Consequently, the sewerage in the area has already been cleaned, but due to the clogged pipeline, the drinking water supply has become contaminated.

However, the civic body has initiated the process of cleaning the sewerage near Baloke to resolve the issue.

