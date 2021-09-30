Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protest over land compensation: Sukhbir Badal, other Akali leaders marching to CM’s residence detained in Mohali
chandigarh news

Protest over land compensation: Sukhbir Badal, other Akali leaders marching to CM’s residence detained in Mohali

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders and workers from Punjab led by party president Sukhbir Badal stage a dharna at the border of Chandigarh where they were stopped
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:15 AM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal leading a tractor march in Mohali towards Punjab CM’s residence in protest against inadequate land compensation for farmers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal along with other party leaders and workers was detained in Mohali on Wednesday during a tractor march to the Punjab chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh against “low compensation” offered to farmers for the land acquired under the central government’s Bharat Mala project.

The Akali leaders, including Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema and NK Sharma besides Sukhbir, were taken to the Mataur police station but were later released on submitting bail bonds.

Earlier, they staged a dharna at the border of Chandigarh where they were stopped. The representatives of the Road Sangarsh Committee seeking higher compensation for 25,000 acres of land acquired under the road project in 19 districts also joined the protest.

Sukhbir said, “The Congress government in Punjab was not accepting the demand of nearly 2 lakh farmers for fair compensation. The farmers have been duped by the government by offering a compensation of 30-70 lakh per acre against the market value of 2-3 crore.”

RELATED STORIES

On the other hand, the Akali government gave compensation to the tune of crores of rupees to farmers, he claimed. “Besides, tubewells were dug up free of cost and registration of land they purchased elsewhere was done free of cost,” he added.

Claiming contradictions in CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s statement that anyone linked with the mafia should not approach him, Sukhbir said he had inducted tainted MLAs, including one accused of rape and another named in a murder case, in his cabinet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PSPCL waives off arrears worth 350 crore in Ludhiana

Covid: 16 new cases surface in tricity area, active cases cross 100 again

Will make Ludhiana ‘Manchester of the world’, Arvind Kejriwal tells industrialists in Ludhiana

Mohali: Nigerian woman sentenced to 10-year RI in drugs case
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP