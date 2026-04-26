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Protest turns violent in Sangrur, 3 cops injured

The confrontation broke out at the Bhawanigarh bus stand on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway; injured cops admitted to Bhawanigarh civil hospital

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:16 am IST
By Muskan, Sangrur
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A protest over the “undemocratic” appointment of a truck union president turned violent on Saturday when protesters clashed with police, hurling stones and damaging several official vehicles during a highway blockade in Bhawanigarh, Sangrur.

Bhawanigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Kaushal confirmed that three cops sustained injuries due to the scuffle. (HT)

The confrontation broke out at the Bhawanigarh bus stand on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway, where supporters of Lovely Kakra, a long-time AAP worker and a candidate for the president’s post, had gathered to oppose the election of his rival Malwinder Singh.

Bhawanigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Kaushal confirmed that three cops sustained injuries due to the scuffle and were receiving treatment at the Bhawanigarh civil hospital.

“The protesters eventually fled the scene and the site was cleared for traffic. Multiple police teams have been dispatched to conduct raids and secure the arrest of those involved in the violence,” he added.

The tension stemmed from a localised rift within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Malwinder was elected as the president of the Bhawanigarh truck union, allegedly by party leader Gurmel Singh Gharachon at the behest of OSD Rajvir Singh.

Arvind Khanna, a leader who in recent months switched to the Shiromani Akali Dal, wrote in a social media post, “There’s growing unrest in Bhawanigarh’s truck union, where elections are being stalled by the current government and leadership is being imposed forcefully against another group. Instead of allowing this tension to escalate into open conflict, the way forward is simple - conduct fair and transparent elections. Let the members decide their leadership democratically and put an end to this atmosphere of pressure and hooliganism.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Protest turns violent in Sangrur, 3 cops injured
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Protest turns violent in Sangrur, 3 cops injured
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