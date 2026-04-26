Protest turns violent in Sangrur, 3 cops injured

A protest over the “undemocratic” appointment of a truck union president turned violent on Saturday when protesters clashed with police, hurling stones and damaging several official vehicles during a highway blockade in Bhawanigarh, Sangrur.

Bhawanigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Kaushal confirmed that three cops sustained injuries due to the scuffle. (HT)

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The confrontation broke out at the Bhawanigarh bus stand on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway, where supporters of Lovely Kakra, a long-time AAP worker and a candidate for the president’s post, had gathered to oppose the election of his rival Malwinder Singh.

Bhawanigarh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rahul Kaushal confirmed that three cops sustained injuries due to the scuffle and were receiving treatment at the Bhawanigarh civil hospital.

“The protesters eventually fled the scene and the site was cleared for traffic. Multiple police teams have been dispatched to conduct raids and secure the arrest of those involved in the violence,” he added.

The tension stemmed from a localised rift within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after Malwinder was elected as the president of the Bhawanigarh truck union, allegedly by party leader Gurmel Singh Gharachon at the behest of OSD Rajvir Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} The move was allegedly made without consulting Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move was allegedly made without consulting Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lovely Kakra, the president candidate from Kaur’s camp, alleged that they were lured to the DSP’s office for a truck union election meeting, only to be locked inside and detained so that Malwinder could easily be appointed as the union president. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lovely Kakra, the president candidate from Kaur’s camp, alleged that they were lured to the DSP’s office for a truck union election meeting, only to be locked inside and detained so that Malwinder could easily be appointed as the union president. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The MLA said Kakra had been serving the party since long. “I was totally unaware of the appointment of the new president. As it was undemocratic, I have informed the party leadership and further action will follow,” she said before the scuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA said Kakra had been serving the party since long. “I was totally unaware of the appointment of the new president. As it was undemocratic, I have informed the party leadership and further action will follow,” she said before the scuffle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Malwinder, on the other hand, dismissed the claims and said he would talk to the MLA as she might have grievances with him that he will resolve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malwinder, on the other hand, dismissed the claims and said he would talk to the MLA as she might have grievances with him that he will resolve. {{/usCountry}}

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Arvind Khanna, a leader who in recent months switched to the Shiromani Akali Dal, wrote in a social media post, “There’s growing unrest in Bhawanigarh’s truck union, where elections are being stalled by the current government and leadership is being imposed forcefully against another group. Instead of allowing this tension to escalate into open conflict, the way forward is simple - conduct fair and transparent elections. Let the members decide their leadership democratically and put an end to this atmosphere of pressure and hooliganism.”

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