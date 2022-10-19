Protesting farmers to gherao Punjab CM’s Sangrur residence on October 20

Farmers protesting in Sangrur for the past 11 days have decided to gherao chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on Thursday where they will sit for an indefinite period. They also announced that they will block all entry and exit points leading towards it.

As of now, thousands of farmers, led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta-Ugrahan, have been camping outside the gate of the private colony, where chief minister’s house is located, since October 9. They have occupied both sides of the three-kilometre stretch leading to Sangrur from the Patiala-Bathinda highway.

On October 15, they had sent a reminder of their demands to the state government and warned that in case of it fails to implement their accepted demands before October 19, they will be forced to take a strict action.

Joginder Singh, state president of the union, said, “From October 20, we will completely gherao the CM’s residence and stage a protest there for an indefinite period. We know that the residents of this colony will face inconvenience, but we are forced to take such action. We apologise to the residents.”

Among their major demands is the release of compensation to farmers for their damaged crops and for the death of their cattle due to lumpy skin disease. They also seek enhancement in the land acquisition relief.

They are also demanding the closure of a liquor manufacturing unit at Mansurwal village near Zira and cancellation of cases registered against farmers for burning crop residue and protesting along with a bonus of ₹200 per quintal for the management of stubble without burning it.