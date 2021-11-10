Protesting Punjab farmer ends life at Delhi’s Singhu border

A 45-year-old farmer from Punjab, who was protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, died by suicide near Sushant City on the Kundli-Singhu border adjoining Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Punjab politics: Bathinda Rural MLA Ruby quits AAP, set to join Congress

The farmer was from Fatehgarh Sahib district and hung himself from a tree. A spokesman of Kundli police said Gurpreet had been staying alone in a tractor-trolley near Sushant City for the past few days.

The body was sent to the civil hospital at Sonepat for post-mortem examination.

The police are recording statements of eyewitnesses.

Farmers from Punjab have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders since November last year against the Centre’s three farm laws.