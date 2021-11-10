Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protesting Punjab farmer ends life at Delhi’s Singhu border
chandigarh news

Protesting Punjab farmer ends life at Delhi’s Singhu border

Police say 45-year-old resident of Fatehgarh Sahib, who hung himself to death from a tree, had been staying alone in a tractor-trolley at Singhu
The body of the Punjab farmer was taken to the Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination from Singhu border, one of the protest sites against the farm laws. (Representational photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 11:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 45-year-old farmer from Punjab, who was protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, died by suicide near Sushant City on the Kundli-Singhu border adjoining Delhi early on Wednesday, police said.

The farmer was from Fatehgarh Sahib district and hung himself from a tree. A spokesman of Kundli police said Gurpreet had been staying alone in a tractor-trolley near Sushant City for the past few days.

The body was sent to the civil hospital at Sonepat for post-mortem examination.

The police are recording statements of eyewitnesses.

Farmers from Punjab have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders since November last year against the Centre’s three farm laws.

