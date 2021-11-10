Punjab politics: Bathinda Rural MLA Ruby resigns from AAP

In a setback for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, its legislator from Bathinda Rural (reserved) constituency Rupinder Kaur Ruby has announced her resignation from the party.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the 33-year-old first-time MLA addressed her resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab unit head Bhagwant Mann.

“This is to inform u that I am resigning with immediate effect from the membership of Aam Aadmi Party. Please accept my resignation. Thx Rupinder Kaur Ruby. (MLA Bti.rural),” her tweet read.

Ruby has not cited any reason for the decision to quit the party ahead of the assembly elections early next year.

She was unavailable for comment on her political plans.

Strained ties with AAP over past few weeks

Though there was talk of her joining the Congress for the past few days, AAP leaders were in denial until late in the evening.

Last month, Ruby had backed Mann for the party’s CM-face and was said to be cut up with the leadership over the delay.

Her ties with the party were strained over the past few weeks when she started social activities in the adjoining assembly segment of Bhucho Mandi.

Ruby had to face embarrassment recently when a group of party volunteers from Bathinda Rural publicly complained to senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also the leader of opposition, about her performance.