High court notice to Punjab on probe into fund misappropriation by Bathinda hospital

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday sought response from the Punjab government on a petition seeking investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana at a Bathinda hospital.

The bench of Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj also sought response from the Punjab vigilance bureau on the allegations levelled against the Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda, on the petition of a city-based doctor.

It was stated that an inquiry submitted by deputy medical commissioner, Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC), Bathinda, in August 2020 had held that the hospital created two files — one for actual treatment and another for availing benefit under the scheme for one patient.

Also, it was alleged that in another case cash payment was taken and the amount was returned to the patient when an inquiry was ordered by the PHSC, which amounted to admission of guilt. The institute was let off by the government by mere de-empanelment under the scheme and only to be re-empanelled after some time, the court was told.