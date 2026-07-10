Chinese astrology for July 9: Why the day is considered to bring good fortune, according to an expert

If you've been waiting for the right time to move ahead with a goal, July 9 could be a good day to take the first step. According to Chinese astrology expert Vicki Iskandar, today's energy is all about making progress, but first, you may need to let go of things that are slowing you down. Chinese astrology for July 9. (Canva)

The day is known as a Wood Monkey day in Chinese astrology. While that may sound complicated, its message is simple: before you can welcome something new, you have to make room for it.

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Finish old tasks before starting new ones In a recent Instagram reel, Iskandar explains that the energy of the day supports growth and moving forward. But instead of taking on more work, she says it's better to first complete unfinished tasks or let go of habits and situations that no longer help you.

Because July 9 is also known as a Remove Day in the Chinese calendar, many people believe it's a good time to clean up your to-do list, clear clutter, or move on from things that have been weighing on your mind.

Even small steps, like finishing a pending task or organizing your space, can help you feel ready for new opportunities.