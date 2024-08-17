Protesting unions accuse BJP of not paying timely heed to their demands

​With the Election Commission of India announcing the schedule for assembly polls on Friday and model code of conduct coming into effect, the employee’s unions, protesting for the last several days over non-fulfilment of their pending demands, has accused the BJP government in the state of not paying heed to their demands on time. Several employees with the National Health Mission (NHM), education department, nursing staff, dental surgeons, guest teachers, sanitation workers and others have been protesting across different parts of the state for their demands ranging from regularisation to increase in pay scale and others. (HT File Photo)

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect the state government cannot make any new announcement or recruitment.

Several employees with the National Health Mission (NHM), education department, nursing staff, dental surgeons, guest teachers, sanitation workers and others have been protesting across different parts of the state for their demands ranging from regularisation to increase in pay scale and others.

The protesting unions are upset with the early declaration of elections and have accused the government for not paying heed to their demands timely, while also warning the ruling BJP “to face consequences”.

In Karnal, most of the dharnas near district secretariat in Sector 12 were lifted after the declaration of election schedule. Clerical workers with various departments who were protesting for the last six days in Karnal, were also unhappy.

Union’s district president Pardeep Prajapati said, “We have been demanding an increase in pay for the past several months. Despite assurance by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, current CM Nayab Saini and top officials, the demand remains unaddressed. Now, out of rage, we have decided to start “Vote for 35,400” and ensure that the BJP does not win in the elections.”

Meanwhile, the NHM workers who are on strike for over a month in whole state, also decided to end their dharna.

Ambala district epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari, who was part of the strike, said that in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they all have submitted “mass joinings” and will resume works back in the department.

Various other associations, which lifted their dharnas after assurance from the government, and were waiting for official announcement, are also left in a fuss.