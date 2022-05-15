Protests against Kashmiri Pandit staffer’s killing intensify in J&K
Protests escalated in Kashmir against the Thursday’s killing of a government employee belonging to the migrant Kashmiri Pandit community by militants.
Scores of Kashmiri Pandit employees, appointed under the Prime Minister’s employment package, assembled at Press Colony in Srinagar and staged a protest seeking their safety and relocation outside the Valley.
Holding placards, they raised slogans against the J&K administration and the BJP. They were seeking an audience with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
“This protest is being held by minority employees across Kashmir against the increasing graph of gruesome killings. If the situation is fine, then why is there a target killing of a particular section? Something surely is amiss,” said an employee at the protest.
Another protester said that the situation has worsened in the past 18 months. “In the 90s, we were told to flee otherwise we would be killed. Now we are first killed so that we are forced to run away from here. I have been here for the past five years and I think the condition has become worse. The administration is not ready to listen to us,” he said.
The protesters were part of the 4,000 Kashmiri Pandits, who have been living in transit camps in various parts of the Valley after they were given government jobs under the special package.
“We want our posting at safe and secure places,” said a protester. “All transit camps have become like detention centres. Nobody is allowed to come out,” he added.
Mild clash in Baramulla
Kashmiri Pandits and police clashed mildly after the former attempted to move out of their colony at Veerwan in Baramulla district on Saturday. They wanted to join the protests with their fellow community members in Srinagar.
“The situation is normal now. The pandits wanted to move out of the colony for a protest, which we did not allow,” a police official said.
Meanwhile in Srinagar’s Raj Bagh area, dozens of BJP leaders led by party spokesperson Altaf Thakur protested against the killings in Kashmir. “This protest is against Pakistan and the terrorists who don’t want the pandits to return as some had slowly started to come back to Valley. They are also frustrated by the huge tourist inflow in Kashmir,” Altaf said.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina also said that he, along with other senior BJP leaders, will meet J&K LG on Sunday to discuss and press for the security related issues of Kashmiri Pandits and other minorities in Valley.
J&K Congress, meanwhile, held a demonstration in Jammu against the targeted killings in Kashmir and criticised the BJP government for its failure to check such incidents.
Shiv Sena’s Jammu and Kashmir unit also warned the government against making Kashmiri Pandits “scapegoats” by deploying their youth in Kashmir, where terrorism was yet to die down completely and targeted killings continued unabated.
PAGD leaders to meet LG
Leaders of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), including National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, held a meeting at former’s residence after a delegation of Kashmiri Pandit employees met them. PAGD leaders will be meeting LG Manoj Sinha to seek proper security for the migrant pandit employees.
“The migrant employees are very much in panic after the killing of Bhat. They want the PAGD leadership to take this issue with the LG Manoj Sinha. The PAGD has now sought an appointment with him,” its spokesperson MY Tarigami said.
Kashmiris may have their differences in terms of politics and parties, but in the current scenario, every Kashmiri will strive for the brotherhood which has been the beauty of its history and culture, he added.
Not ready to accept defeat: Omar on revocation of Article 370
Former J&K chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday reiterated hiOmar'stand that nullification of Article 370 in August 2019 was “unconstitutional and unlawful” and said his party was not ready to accept defeat. The former CM also lashed out at the BJP for calling Article 370 the biggest stumbling block in restoration of peace in J&K.
Katra bus fire: Unknown outfit claims responsibility, police say can’t vouch for veracity
A letter purportedly issued by an unknown terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters' on Saturday claimed the responsibility for the Katra bus fire incident, which it said was an 'IED blast' triggered by one of its 'special squads'. A senior police officer, however, said they were investigating the case and can't vouch for the veracity of this letter at present. HT also doesn't vouch for the veracity of this letter.
The Resistance Front case: NIA raids four places in J&K, arrest 2
The National Investigation Agency on Saturday morning conducted raids at four locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested two persons in The Resistance Front conspiracy case. The NIA identified the arrested persons as Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat of Khwaja Bagh, Fatehpora, Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Warpora, Zachaldara, Kupwara. The raids were carried out at Baramulla, Kupwara, Pulwama and Shopian districts.
Kashmir University students protest against sacking of professor
Protests erupted in Kashmir University on Saturday against the sacking of chemistry professor Altaf Hussain Pandit by Jammu and Kashmir government. Eyewitnesses and university officials said scores of students assembled outside the department against the removal of Pandit. Pandit, 53, who was promoted to the professor rank in 2015, was to retire in 2031. When contacted on Pandit's phone number, the caller on the other side said that he was not at home.
Spiti valley’s young eco-warriors wage war on plastic waste
Tenzin Choedon is only 10, but each day the precocious eco-warrior gathers polythene bags, beer bottles, wrappers, cups and straws carelessly strewn along roadsides and forest trails in the picturesque Spiti valley, and stuffs these non-biodegradable pollutants into empty plastic bottles, which are reused as poly bricks. A two-litre poly brick weighs at least 500g. The valley, which receives a heavy tourist influx, generates 40 tonnes of garbage annually.
