Protests erupt across Jammu region against Poonch terror attack

Outraged over the terror attack in Poonch that left five soldiers dead and one injured on Thursday, strong protests erupted across the Jammu region on Friday against Pakistan with people raising anti-Pakistan slogans, burning their flags and torching effigies of Pakistan at various places in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

BJP leaders and supporters stage a protest against the recent Poonch terror attack, in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

Ranjeet Tara, BJP general secretary in Rajouri, along with party activists staged a protest against Pakistan and the ISI.

“Coward Pak terrorists attacked our army jawans in Poonch, which would not have been possible without the support of overground workers and sympathisers. We strongly condemn the attack and urge the administration to take stern action against those providing logistical support to the terrorists,” said Tara.

BJP general secretary in Jammu Yudhvir Sethi also took out a protest march and held a demonstration in Kachi Chawani area of the old Jammu city.

The party workers raised anti-Pakistan slogans and held placards condemning the attack.

“We will avenge the killing of our soldiers. We will further strengthen the zero-tolerance policy,” Sethi told reporters.

He said the attack was aimed at derailing peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir but the administration will not be cowed down.

Another protest was held by Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir, a local organisation, led by its president Sunil Dimple in New Plot area. The protesters burnt Pakistani flags and effigies amid sloganeering.

Its president Sunil Dimple alleged the Poonch attack was due to the complete failure of the Centre and the J&K administration even as they claim to have ensured peace and normalcy in the union territory.

Dhangri village sarpanch in Rajouri, Dheeraj Kumar Sharma said that terrorism has reared its ugly head in the Rajouri and Poonch districts again and the security forces need to crush it with iron hands.

“On January 1 and 2, we lost seven members from the Hindu community when armed terrorists attacked the village. It’s been over three months now but there is no clue of the attackers. Security forces have not been able to eliminate the perpetrators of Dhangri and now this attack sums up the entire situation on the ground in a striking contrast to the administration’s claims of normalcy,” said Sharma.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front also staged an anti-Pakistan protest.

Led by its president Ashok Gupta, the front demanded that terror network in Pakistan should be destroyed.

He said that there was a need for another decisive surgical strike in Pakistan to dismantle the terror network there once for all.

Ex-servicemen also staged a protest in the Pallanwala area of Akhnoor and demanded that Pakistan must be taught a lesson.

Reports of protests also poured in from other districts.