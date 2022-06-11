Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Protests, shutdown in Kashmir over Prophet remarks
Protests, shutdown in Kashmir over Prophet remarks

Protests were held in Kashmir and a shutdown was observed in some parts of the city on Friday against the remarks made by two BJP spokespersons that triggered uproar and condemnation in Islamic world
Muslims shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Srinagar on Friday. The protests and shutdown in Kashmir were spontaneous as no group had called for any strike or protests. (Reuters)
Muslims shout slogans as they hold placards during a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Mohammed, in Srinagar on Friday. The protests and shutdown in Kashmir were spontaneous as no group had called for any strike or protests. (Reuters)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 02:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Protests were held in Kashmir and a shutdown was observed in some parts of the city on Friday against the remarks made by two BJP spokespersons that triggered uproar and condemnation in the Islamic world.

Today’s protests and shutdown were spontaneous as no group had called for any strike or protests. Across the city shops and business establishments remained closed, however, traffic was plying on the roads. Additional forces were deployed at several places. Shops and business establishments remained shut on Friday in Srinagar to maintain law and order.

While the situation remained peaceful in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, in many places, protests were taken out to condemn the BJP leaders. Religious leaders condemned the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments against Prophet Mohammad and termed her remarks unacceptable.

The Friday congregational prayers at the historical Jamia Mosque were not allowed today according to the mosque management. Additional forces were deployed around the city’s grand mosque.

Saturday, June 11, 2022
