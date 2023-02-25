Proud moment for St Edwards as its alumnus set to be World Bank president

Ajaypal Singh Banga, the ex-Mastercard CEO and US President Joe Biden’s pick for the next World Bank president’s post is an alumnus of St Edwards School, Shimla. Ajaypal Singh Banga, the ex-Mastercard CEO and US President Joe Biden’s pick for the next World Bank president’s post is an alumnus of St Edwards School, Shimla. (HT File)

Banga completed his primary education from St Edwards when his father, a retired lieutenant general, was posted here in mid-70s.

According to school officials, Banga did his schooling in Shimla in 1975 and later studied at a public school in Hyderabad.

Born in Pune, Banga went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Economics from St Stephen’s College, Delhi University, followed by PGP in management (equivalent to MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The 63-year-old started his career with Nestle India and went on to work with the Citigroup in India and Malaysia. His family hails from Jalandhar, Punjab.

Banga is the former chairman of the US-India Business Council (USIBC) representing more than 300 of the largest international companies investing in India, and chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce.

He is currently the vice-chairman at General Atlantic.