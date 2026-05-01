Ludhiana: ‘Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity’ guv Kataria

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria presiding over the Swabhiman Award ceremony organised by the Noble Foundation Trust in Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Ludhiana, on Thursday, emphasised that extending educational opportunities to economically disadvantaged children is a true service to humanity.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria lighting the lamp during the function of Swabhiman Award Ceremony. (HT PHOTO)

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Kataria lauded the organisation’s founders and donors for their unwavering commitment to providing education to underprivileged students.

He highlighted that education is the cornerstone of a nation’s development and ensuring access to quality education for all sections of society is essential for inclusive growth.

“Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity, but a meaningful contribution to the progress of society,” he said. He further remarked that the real purpose of education lies in empowering individuals to make valuable contributions to the community and the nation.

Stressing the importance of holistic education, the governor encouraged students to remain disciplined, uphold ethical values, and dedicate themselves to the service of society. He underscored that character-building, alongside academic excellence, plays a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the need for inclusivity, Kataria noted that true national progress can only be achieved when individuals at the grassroots level are provided with equal opportunities. “If a person standing at the last point of society receives quality education, only then can the country move forward in a meaningful way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the need for inclusivity, Kataria noted that true national progress can only be achieved when individuals at the grassroots level are provided with equal opportunities. “If a person standing at the last point of society receives quality education, only then can the country move forward in a meaningful way,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kataria also handed over the awards to Padma Shri Omkar Singh Pahwa, archaeologist Narayan Vats, scientist Surinder Paul Sharma, NRI Sahib Singh Thind and Indian classical singer Sucheta Bhattacharjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kataria also handed over the awards to Padma Shri Omkar Singh Pahwa, archaeologist Narayan Vats, scientist Surinder Paul Sharma, NRI Sahib Singh Thind and Indian classical singer Sucheta Bhattacharjee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Punjab state food commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma, and others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prominent amongst those present on the occasion included Punjab state food commission chairman Bal Mukand Sharma, and others. {{/usCountry}}

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