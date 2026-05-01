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Ludhiana: ‘Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity’ guv Kataria

Kataria lauded the organisation’s founders and donors for their unwavering commitment to providing education to underprivileged students

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria presiding over the Swabhiman Award ceremony organised by the Noble Foundation Trust in Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Ludhiana, on Thursday, emphasised that extending educational opportunities to economically disadvantaged children is a true service to humanity.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria lighting the lamp during the function of Swabhiman Award Ceremony. (HT PHOTO)

Kataria lauded the organisation’s founders and donors for their unwavering commitment to providing education to underprivileged students.

He highlighted that education is the cornerstone of a nation’s development and ensuring access to quality education for all sections of society is essential for inclusive growth.

“Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity, but a meaningful contribution to the progress of society,” he said. He further remarked that the real purpose of education lies in empowering individuals to make valuable contributions to the community and the nation.

Stressing the importance of holistic education, the governor encouraged students to remain disciplined, uphold ethical values, and dedicate themselves to the service of society. He underscored that character-building, alongside academic excellence, plays a crucial role in shaping responsible citizens.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: ‘Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity’ guv Kataria
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: ‘Providing education to poor students is not just an act of charity’ guv Kataria
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