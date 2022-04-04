Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson

Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.
Published on Apr 04, 2022 01:09 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

The case was registered on a complaint by AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

In his complaint, Ahluwalia accused Bagga of making provocative, false and inflammatory statements to outrage religious feelings, promote disharmony and create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will.

Bagga, who came under attack from the Aam Aadmi Party for his alleged derogatory tweets against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, had claimed on Saturday that a team of Punjab Police had reached his house in Delhi to arrest him.

The AAP is in power in Punjab as well.

The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.

Bagga was booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place, etc.), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report) and 506 (criminal intimidation), according to the FIR.

