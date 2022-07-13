Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme
chandigarh news

PRTC to add 219 buses for new routes under kilometre scheme

Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the increased demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government
The PRTC is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 01:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is set to add 219 new buses to its fleet to improve transport services in the state, transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Tuesday.

Bhullar said the buses were being added to the PRTC fleet to meet the demand following new bus route permits issued by the state government.

“The process of including the buses under kilometre scheme has been initiated and a tender has already been floated, the last date for which is August 2,” said the minister, adding that chief minister Bhagwant Mann has approved the plan.

The minister said the bus operator/owner will provide a brand new bus to the PRTC under the kilometre scheme. The responsibility of maintenance, driver, insurance and loan repayment will lie with the owner and monthly payment will be made to him as per the minimum rate of the tender and according to the kilometres completed by the bus, he said.

RELATED STORIES

As per the scheme, the PRTC will provide only conductor for the bus and route income from the bus will be credited to the account of the corporation. With these new buses, the PRTC will be able to meet its set mileage and provide better travel facilities to the people, besides increasing its income, said the minister.

On the newly launched Volvo bus service from Punjab to the Delhi airport, Bhullar said that around 17,500 passengers have traveled in these buses in less than a month. He said that 20 Volvo buses of Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC are daily operating from Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Patiala, Nawanshahr, Ropar, Moga and Chandigarh to the IGI Airport in New Delhi, ending the monopoly of private transporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP