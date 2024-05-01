 PSEB Class-8 results: With a perfect 600/600, Bathinda girl Harnurpreet is state topper - Hindustan Times
PSEB Class-8 results: With a perfect 600/600, Bathinda girl Harnurpreet is state topper

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 01, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Gurleen Kaur Singh, 15, of New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, bagged the second spot with 598 marks (99.67%).

Harnurpreet Kaur, 15, of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Bhai Rupa, Bathinda, topped the state with a perfect score of 600/600 in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-8 examinations.

Girls, with a pass percentage of 98.83, outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 97.84%. Besides this, 15 out of 16 third gender students who appeared for the exam have also passed.
Girls, with a pass percentage of 98.83, outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 97.84%. Besides this, 15 out of 16 third gender students who appeared for the exam have also passed. (HT Photo)

She got 17 additional marks (out of 19) in the sports quota.

Gurleen Kaur Singh, 15, of New Flowers Public Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, bagged the second spot with 598 marks (99.67%).

Armandeep Singh of Government Elementary School, Rattoke village, Sangrur, secured the third position with 597 marks (99.50). Singh got 12 out of 15 marks in sports quota.

Girls outshine boys

Girls, with a pass percentage of 98.83, outshone boys who had a pass percentage of 97.84%. Besides this, 15 out of 16 third gender students who appeared for the exam have also passed.

The state’s overall pass percentage was 98.31%, better than last year’s 92.47%. This year, 323 students made it to the merit list, scoring 98.17% or more.

With a pass percentage of 99.68, Pathankot was the best-performing district out of the 23 in the state while Moga, with a pass percentage of 97.14%, was the worst.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / PSEB Class-8 results: With a perfect 600/600, Bathinda girl Harnurpreet is state topper
