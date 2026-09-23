PSPCL contract worker climbs wrong feeder, dies of electrocution

A contractual PSPCL worker died of electrocution while attending a fault in the Sahnewal area on Tuesday evening after he climbed onto the wrong feeder during repair work and came in contact with a live line. The incident has raised questions over adherence to safety protocols during field operations, particularly as the shutdown permit obtained before the repair was for the Bhagwanpura AP feeder, while the worker climbed onto the adjacent Dugri AP feeder.

Resham Singh, a complaint-handling bike (CHB) worker, was deployed to attend to the fault on the Bhagwanpura AP feeder. (HT Photo)

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Resham Singh, a complaint-handling bike (CHB) worker, was deployed to attend to the fault on the Bhagwanpura AP feeder.

According to PSPCL officials, the feeder had been shutdown after a permit was obtained before work began. During the repair, however, Resham reportedly climbed onto the Dugri AP feeder, which falls under the Doraha sub-division. The feeder was live and he came in contact with its line, suffering an electric shock. His colleagues rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The incident comes barely two months after Power Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond launched the distribution of 10,500 safety kits worth ₹12.60 crore among PSPCL employees at the utility’s Sarabha Nagar office in Ludhiana on July 20. The kits, procured for employees working in the power distribution system, include voltage sensors, pole safety belts, helmets, gloves, safety goggles and reflective jackets.

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{{^usCountry}} The circumstances have brought the utility’s field-level safety protocols under scrutiny, including whether the prescribed procedure for identifying and isolating the feeder under repair was followed. The inquiry will also establish the exact circumstances in which Resham climbed onto the Dugri feeder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The circumstances have brought the utility’s field-level safety protocols under scrutiny, including whether the prescribed procedure for identifying and isolating the feeder under repair was followed. The inquiry will also establish the exact circumstances in which Resham climbed onto the Dugri feeder. {{/usCountry}}

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East Division additional superintending engineer Gurmanpreet Singh Somal said an inquiry committee based in Patiala would establish the exact cause of the death. “We are looking into the matter and the exact circumstances leading to the electrocution will be established by the inquiry committee,” Somal said.

Meanwhile, Resham’s father, Paramjit Singh, along with relatives and neighbours, visited the PSPCL office in Giaspura on Wednesday and met officials.

“The officials told us that my son died after getting an electric shock. They said the family would be given ₹25 lakh as compensation and that one member of the family would also be offered a job,” Paramjit said.

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Resham, a resident of Harnampura village, is survived by his wife, Ramandeep, and their 13-month-old son.