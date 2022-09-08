PSPCL witnesses peak power demand even in September

The climate change has altered the pattern of power consumption in the state and also let the power corporation in tizzy. At the same time, the PSPCL has performed of its best capacity so far.

Due to mercurial increase in temperature, demand of power in the state has increased unprecedentedly not only during March to April but persistent dry weather even in the month of August and now even in September, is not letting the demand come down and peak demand in last four months. The demand since June 2022 has been above 14000 MW, a never ever power consumption pattern of state. Highest ever peak demand recorded during this year is 14295 MW on August 22, 2022 which is 6.43% more from the last year peak demand of 13431 MW.

As per meteorological department statistics, Punjab state has witnessed 12% of shortfall in rain during the entire monsoon season but in the month of August, 2022 rain has been deficient by 59% percent in the state. This also contributed to an increase in power demand to the large extent during first week of September, 2022 such that first four days of September have already witnessed peak demand in excess of 14000 MW.

Moreover, since the start of this summer season, due to persistent sweltering weather conditions, significant increase in air conditioning requirement by consumers is being observed in the state along with more watering requirements for paddy.

Notably, during the month of April and May-2022, 33% & 36% more energy was supplied to consumers in the state from last year. Although, energy supplied by PSPCL during the month of July is comparable to last year but during this month AP consumption is remarkably reduced in comparison to last year i.e 2282 MUs viz-a-viz-2691 MUs implying that there is 7% increase in Non AP energy for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial consumers, supplied during July -2022 in comparison to last year. August 2022 witnessed supply of overall 9 % more power and 22% more energy has been supplied up to September 5-2022 in comparison to last year. Usually, the Power demand comes down after August 15, and start for a steep fall in September.

“In view of anticipated increased demand in the state additional arrangements of central sector power upto 1300 MW were made. This year banking arrangements upto 3047 MW was made by PSPCL from other states. Notably, the banking of energy from June to August-2022 is 4531 MUs which is 2.5 times more than last year’s banking of 1867 MUs. This year month wise average exchange rates of power in the market upto August 2022 remained higher in comparison to last year”, said a PSPCL Officials saying that taking power through banking helped to reduce power cost, otherwise cost was high.

Despite the nationwide shortage of coal, Punjab government made special efforts for making proper arrangement of coal so that generation of plants was not affected by availability of coal. “Due to increase in state’s own generation, PSPCL dependency on external sources for power arrangement has been significantly reduced. As a result, 34% and 74% reduction in energy purchased from exchange and short term power purchase respectively has been possible from April to August, 2022 in comparison to last year. And everyone knows that short term power purchase is costly. Thus, PSPCL through its foresightedness not only met the challenge of rising power demand but also saved money by cutting the short term power purchase”, said PSPCL.

PSPCL CMD, Baldev Singh Sran, admitted that the climate change has changed the power consumption pattern in Punjab. “Even Since June, the power demand remained continuously at high. Even in the September its not coming down. This has forced us to redraw our power consumption pattern and to redraw our future consumption pattern. The Air Conditions are still running for day and night and demand from Agriculture sector is still persistent”, he said. He said engineers performed well by timely doing the banking of power, which we will return in winter season. This is best practice to use resources, and cut our costs.

