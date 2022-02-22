PU, affiliated colleges asked to provide details on Jammu and Kashmir students

Panjab University (PU) has been asked to provide details of the students hailing from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) studying in the teaching departments and its affiliated colleges.

Government of India special bureau additional commissioner, in a recent communication to PU registrar, sought the list containing the contact details of the students from J&K immediately.

“It is requested to provide the list of students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir studying in PU and affiliated colleges with their contact details (email, cell numbers etc) for the official record purpose,” the communication sent to the varsity read.

The varsity has commenced the process of collecting the information, with a student on Monday saying their departments have asked students from J&K to furnish their details. It is learnt that a communication has also been sent to the affiliated colleges of the varsity as well to provide the details of the students from J&K within two days. PU has around 200 affiliated colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab.

Students question reasoning behind move

A Kashmiri student, on condition of anonymity, said that there is no rationale behind asking for such details as contact numbers and email address, adding, “If this is for the official record, then why are they only asking the details of students from J&K. It seems worrying to us.”

A senior university official, who did not wish to be named, said they also were not privy to the reason behind the urgent request.

