Panjab University closes libraries, classes, exams to continue online

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:47 AM IST
As of now, PU is only allowing PhD scholars and some categories of postgraduate final year students to stay at the campus hostels. (HT FILE)

Panjab University has decided to close the AC Joshi library and all other departmental libraries for students till March 31 in wake of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at an emergent meeting held by varsity’s dean university instructions (DUI) VR Sinha a day after the Chandigarh education department decided to close all schools and colleges in the city till March 31.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the online examinations will continue as per schedule and all classes will continue in the online mode until further orders.

However, the administrative staff of the teaching departments and other offices will continue to attend offices on all working days.

Gatherings banned on campus

PU, in its official communiqué, said, “No social gatherings, including the Holi-Milan, will be held on the university campus till further orders.” All other gatherings of staff and students are banned on campus, expect with the prior permission of deputy commissioner, Chandigarh.

As of now, PU is only allowing PhD scholars and some categories of postgraduate final year students to stay at the campus hostels.

PEC research scholars, M.Tech final yr students to continue visiting campus

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, on Tuesday decided that all PhD scholars and M.Tech second year students will continue to visit the campus for research work and the classes of M.Tech first year students will continue online till further orders. Moreover, at PEC, the physical examination and document verification for B.Tech first year students will continue as scheduled and all other B.Tech students will continue to attend classes online.

