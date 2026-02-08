PU functioning with less than half its sanctioned teaching workforce

Even as academic and administrative responsibilities at Panjab University (PU) continue to expand, the institution is still functioning with less than half of its sanctioned teaching workforce, raising concerns over teaching quality, research output and day-to-day functioning. Even as academic and administrative responsibilities at Panjab University (PU) continue to expand, the institution is still functioning with less than half of its sanctioned teaching workforce, raising concerns over teaching quality, research output and day-to-day functioning. (HT)

The varsity has 1,378 sanctioned regular teachers’ posts but only 651 (47.3%) are filled. Reason: Hiring remained stalled for nearly a decade after 2014, and even when it resumed, it was sluggish. For perspective, in January 2024, 625 posts had been filled and in September 2024 when hiring resumed, only 12 teachers were appointed on posts advertised in 2022.

Result: Departments are relying on temporary and ad-hoc employees while the existing staff continue to be overburdened.

As per university records, nearly 137 temporary staff members are currently working across departments. However, most of them do not receive fixed salaries or long-term job security. Officials confirmed that only temporary staff in the law department are paid fixed salaries.

When contacted, registrar YP Verma said the last recruitment drive took place before the Senate protest in September 2025, and confirmed that no fresh recruitment advertisements have been issued ever since.

Despite repeated calls for hiring, university authorities said no clear timeline has been decided for new recruitment, leaving aspirants and staff in prolonged uncertainty.

PUTA president AS Naura, pointed out that more than 70 serving professors at the varsity are above the age of 60. “If assistant professor posts are not filled, the entire workload gets accumulated in the higher positions.”

He added that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) has further increased academic responsibilities, making immediate recruitments, especially in research, the need of the hour.

PUCSC president Gauravver Sohal said the shortage of professors has prevented students from realising their full potential as ‘products of PU’. “A university of PU’s stature must have experienced professors in classrooms, not research scholars. The current situation has seriously undermined students’ holistic academic and personal development,” said Sohal.

Rajat Sandhir, professor in the biochemistry department, said traditional departments are bearing the brunt of the shortage more than newer ones. “Departments like dental and UIET are comparatively better staffed, but many traditional departments are struggling with inadequate faculty,” he said.

Former vice-chancellor Arun Grover said the root of the delay lies in an ineffective screening process. “The number of applications is huge for a limited number of posts, which makes shortlisting a demanding exercise. Unfortunately, the university does not seem prepared to invest the required time and effort in conducting this process rigorously,” he said.