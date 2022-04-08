PU, PGIMER faculty get patent for oral healthcare education device for visually-impaired

Panjab University’s representatives on Thursday said the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) professors have been granted a patent for an oral healthcare educational device for the visually impaired children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The device, associated with providing oral health education to visually impaired kids in different languages on tactile sensing, was created by a team consisting of Naveen Aggarwal, Manoj Kumar Sharma, Parminder Singh of UIET, PU, and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Ashima Goyal of PGIMER.

“Educating visually impaired children about oral healthcare can be a difficult task for paediatric dentists since they cannot visualise different dental diseases. To overcome this challenge and provide the visually impaired children equal opportunity of oral healthcare, the team envisaged this device,” varsity said in an official communique.

The apparatus comprises a dental model having diseased and healthy teeth, inflamed and healthy gingival tissues, a sensor associated with the teeth and the gingival tissues of the dental model and a control unit in communication with the sensor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The control unit comprises a memory to store educational information related to the dental model and when a visually impaired person touches the dental model, the sensor sends a signal to the control unit which retrieves relevant information from the memory and sends to an output unit for the announcement,” varsity representatives said, adding that a visually impaired person gets oral healthcare education by touching and listening to different healthy and diseased teeth and gingival tissues of the dental model.

Admissions for vacant EWS seats at Chandigarh private schools from April 9

Chandigarh

Eligible children looking to apply for private school admissions under economically weaker sections (EWS) category, wherever vacant, can do so online through a google form from April 9 to 13, an education department notification read. The forms will be made available at www.chdeducation.gov.in.The registration form received up to April 13, will be sent to the concerned school and parents can contact that school from April 21 to 23 to check the status of the admission.In case of any query, parents can contact the deputy district education officer on any working day. There are a number of seats under EWS category lying vacant in different private unaided schools in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fancy numbers: Bidding open for ‘CH01-CJ’ series

Chandigarh

Bidding for the e-auction of registration numbers under new series “CH01-CJ” will be open till 5 pm on April 13. Some left over fancy/special registration numbers of previous series “CH01-CH”, “CH01-CG”, “CH01-CF”, “CH01-CE”, “CH01-CD”, “CH01-CC”, “CH01-CB”, “CH01-CA”, “CH01-BZ”, “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” and “CH01-BS” are also available. Vehicle owners can register on the website: https://vahan.parivahan.gov.in/fancy. The link is also available on www.chdtransport.gov.in.

Workshop on World Health Day at PU

Chandigarh

University Institute of Applied Management Sciences’s MBA hospital and pharmaceutical management sectoral students on Thursday organised an expository workshop on World Health Day. Ojas Super Specialty Hospital’s cardiac sciences chairman Anurag Sharma, the guest of honour, highlighted the concept of holistic health, that emphasises on mental and social dimensions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nukkad natak on healthy diet

Chandigarh

PU’s centre for public health showcased a nukkad natak on the importance of healthy diet at the student centre. Students also demonstrated physiotherapy techniques for people with desk jobs. More than 20 prizes were awarded to the winners of the quiz competition organised by the centre