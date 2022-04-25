PU professor to represent ICCR’s chair of Hindi at Italian varsity

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Apr 25, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Gurmeet Singh, associate professor and former chairperson, department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been selected for deputation to Indian Council for Cultural Relations’ (ICCR’s) chair of Hindi at University of Naples, L’Orientale, Italy.

Singh had also served as visiting professor at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, Uzbekistan, in 2021.

Panjab University recently received the letter regarding his deputation and has given its consent. He will be teaching the Hindi curriculum, besides organising academic events and talks on Indian culture. Singh had been chosen for ICCR’s chair of Hindi at University of Jordan, Amman, in 2018, but chose to serve at PU from 2017 to 2020.

