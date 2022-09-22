PU removes sociology dept head, DUI takes over

Panjab University (PU) has removed Moniva Sarkar from the post of sociology department’s chairperson after multiple complaints against her.

In a recent order issued by the varsity, the overall charge of the department will now remain with the dean, university instruction (DUI), till further orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moreover, professors Kumool Abbi and Rani Mehta have been designated as academic in-charge and administrative in-charge, respectively.

“All documents related to academic issues of PhD scholars and other students will be routed through academic in-charge, including conducting the various academic activities in the department. All the administrative issues related to faculty and non-teaching staff as well as students will be routed through administrative in-charge,” the order issued by the DUI office states.

The academic in-charge will also call all meetings of the academic, administrative and technical committees. All non-teaching staff has been asked to report to the academic and administrative in-charges.

A senior university official said that faculty, staff and students had been complaining against Sarkar. “A PhD viva voce was delayed and she even tried to stop the salaries of teachers. The students also protested against the way the chairperson was handling the department,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}