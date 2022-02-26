PU results: Students of GHG Khalsa College of Ludhiana bag top positions in MEd second semester exams
: MEd Semester 2 students of GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, bagged varsity positions in their exams conducted by Punjab University, Chandigarh.
The examinations were held in the month of July 2021. Reeta Rani with 438 marks out of 450 (97.3%) stood first in university and the college, while Deepti Jain with 434 marks (96.4%) bagged the second position in the university merit list and stood second in the college. Paramjit Kaur with 417 marks (92.6%) secured twelfth position in the university merit list and secured third position in the college.
College officials said all the students passed with first division and scored above 75% marks.
College Governing Council president Manjit Singh Gill and secretary SS Thind congratulated principal Pargat Singh Garcha, faculty members and the students for their results
