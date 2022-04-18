PU senate to take up proposed rules, regulations for M Voc courses in April 26 meet

Panjab University (PU) has proposed the rules and regulations for the Master of Vocation (M Voc) courses from the 2022-23 academic session, which will be taken up in the forthcoming meeting of the varsity senate for ratification.

The proposed rules, regulations and template were recommended by PU’s skill development board (SDB) in December last year. The rules and regulations have already been approved by vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on behalf of the academic council and in anticipation of the approval of the senate. The varsity senate is scheduled to meet on April 26.

According to the proposed rules, the intake of students will be as approved by University Grants Commission (UGC) or PU for each course and one unit will comprise 25 seats for the M Voc course.

The course will have a minimum of 120 credits with 60 credits every year. Approximately around 40% of credits will include generic components and the rest of the 60% of skill components as per the sector skill council. Each course will be assigned a certain number of credits depending on the associated number of lectures, tutorials and laboratory contact hours per week.

Proposed regulations

The duration of the M Voc course will be two academic years, four semesters, and the assessment and evaluation system will be through a credit based system.

Admissions will be based on merit and will follow PU’s reservation policy and the minimum qualification for admission to the first year of the course will be B Voc or equivalent in the relevant discipline of PU or examination of any other varsity recognised by the syndicate.

Moreover, the syllabi and courses of reading for M Voc courses will be approved by syndicate and senate from time to time on the recommendations of the SDB, which will also act as board of studies.

M Voc courses integrate both industry skills and work skills and offer opportunities for aspirants to learn a skilled craft and flourish in their favourite art form.

Other agenda items

PU senate, in its forthcoming meeting, will also take up V-C’s decision to create one additional seat under ST category for LLM course in the department of laws for the academic session 2021-2022.

The proposed eligibility conditions for admission to first year of BA (Hons) Economics (effective from the session 2021-22) under Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) will also be taken up for ratification by senate.

