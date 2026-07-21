PU symposium row: 20 students detained amid protests over venue U-turn

Chandigarh

Students protesting against symposium on Shakti and Shriti at PU Campus on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Panjab University’s ‘Shakti & Srishti’ symposium erupted in controversy on Monday as around 40 students under the banner “PU Against Saffronisation” staged a protest, leading to the detention of 20 students by the police.

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The demonstration broke out over allegations that the university had reneged on its earlier decision to shift the entire event to Tagore Theatre. The controversy had been brewing all week following student objections to the inclusion of two RSS linked speakers—Vatsalyagram founder Sadhvi Ritambhara and Rashtra Sevika Samiti’s Shanta Akka, who delivered keynote addresses on women’s roles in character and society building.

While the morning inaugural session pushed forward at the New Convention Centre featuring Vande Mataram, Ganesh Vandana and a cultural presentation, the situation outside grew volatile.Protesting members from student bodies including PSU Lalkaar, ISA, Students Federation of India, SFS, and Saakhi voiced strong opposition.

In response to the demonstrations, police detained approximately 20 protesters around 11AM and whisked them away to the Sector 24 police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the morning turmoil, the second half of the symposium proceeded as originally planned at Tagore Theatre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the morning turmoil, the second half of the symposium proceeded as originally planned at Tagore Theatre. {{/usCountry}}

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The event, organised under the university’s Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative in collaboration with the UT administration’s department of social welfare, women and child development, also featured contributions from vice-chancellor Renu Vig, who spoke on women’s multi-sectoral contributions, and concluded with a formal felicitation ceremony for women achievers.