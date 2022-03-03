PU teachers’ association demands revision of academic calendar
The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has demanded the revision of the academic calendar by restoring the five-day per week working schedule and increasing the period of summer vacation.
According to the revised academic calendar issued by the University, the next semester will start from March 4 onwards, with a six-day week working schedule. Further, the summer vacation for teachers has been reduced to 15 days.
PUTA in its letter to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on Wednesday stated, “We understand that a minimum 83 days of teaching for the current semester may be required to fulfil the UGC requirement of 180 teaching days per academic year. However, the number of days (39 days) kept for conducting examinations in teaching departments of the university is not justified in any manner.”
“In the past, the examinations were conducted in a much shorter period (17-19 days),” PUTA said, adding that the teachers have been working continuously since the outbreak of the pandemic, which may adversely affect the quality of teaching and research.
