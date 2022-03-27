Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PU Teachers’ Association opposes ‘out-of-turn’ house allotment

Members of Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) have written to the PU vice-chancellor opposing alleged out-of-turn house allotment
The PU Teachers’ Association’s letter was in reference to the meeting of the House Allotment Council held on Thursday, in which some names of non-teaching employees were proposed for house allotment in categories to which mainly teachers are entitled.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

While the letter written by PUTA officiating president Supinder Kaur and secretary Amarjit Singh Naura appreciated the decision to cancel the house allotment earlier illegally made in the name of Dr Devinder Dhawan, it was said that they were unable to reach the V-C regarding this “anti-teacher move”.

The PUTA members further warned that in case even one house in teachers’ categories is allotted illegally, they will be forced to raise an agitation.

