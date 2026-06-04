Public entry restricted at Mohali courts after bomb threat email

Security was beefed up at the Mohali district courts and the judicial complexes in Kharar and Dera Bassi on Wednesday after authorities received an email threatening bomb blasts on court premises between June 3 and June 5.

Judicial officers across the sessions division have also been directed to remain vigilant and instruct their staff to immediately report any suspicious activity or unattended object. (HT File)

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Following the threatening emails, the district and sessions judge, Mohali, issued directions restricting the entry of the general public into the Judicial Courts Complexes at Mohali, Kharar, and Dera Bassi. As a precautionary measure, only litigants and accused persons are being allowed entry.

According to the order, the threat email was received on the official email ID of the sessions division on June 1. Authorities directed security personnel deployed at all entry points to conduct thorough checking of every visitor before allowing access to the court premises.

The order stated that no person would be allowed to enter the judicial complexes until police authorities completed search and sanitisation operations and declared the premises safe.

Judicial officers across the sessions division have also been directed to remain vigilant and instruct their staff, personal security officers and naib courts to immediately report any suspicious activity or unattended object.

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{{^usCountry}} SP (headquarters) Saurav Jindal said police had enhanced security measures as a precautionary step. “We have increased deployment around the court complexes and intensified checking at entry points. Additional nakas have been set up and routine verification checks are being conducted. Security has also been strengthened around the District Administrative Complex due to its proximity to the court complex,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SP (headquarters) Saurav Jindal said police had enhanced security measures as a precautionary step. “We have increased deployment around the court complexes and intensified checking at entry points. Additional nakas have been set up and routine verification checks are being conducted. Security has also been strengthened around the District Administrative Complex due to its proximity to the court complex,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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While the bomb detection and disposal squads carried out searches of the court premises and adjoining areas, authorities said the situation remained under control and urged people to cooperate with security personnel during the enhanced checking process.

Earlier in Chandigarh an unknown person in an email had threatened to blow up the municipal offices, mayor’s office, railway station and the district courts complex in the city between June 3 and June 5. The email was received on June 1 and while the premises were checked, police said security will remain heightened during this time.

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