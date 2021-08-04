Punbus contract staffers halt services at Ludhiana bus stand for 30 minutes

Continuing their agitation against the state government over demand for regular jobs, members of the Punjab Roadways and Punbus Contractual Employees’ Union halted services at the city bus stand for around half an hour on Tuesday.

The employees had earlier announced to observe a two-hour strike by shutting down the entry gates of the bus stand on August 3 and 4. But, entry of buses was allowed after half an hour amid problems being faced by the public due to rainfall. Chaos was witnessed outside the stand, as private operators continued operations and the public faced trouble getting into the buses.

Gurpreet Singh, a passenger, said that the employees should not harass the public during their protest. “Even as the bus stand was opened after half an hour, public had to stand in the open while it rained. A few buses also got delayed,” he said.

District president of the union, Shamsher Singh said, “Entry was allowed as passengers were facing difficulties due to rainfall. However, the union will shut down the stand for two hours on Wednesday, as the government has failed to fulfil the promise it made before the last assembly elections to regularise the employees. Also, a three-day strike will be observed from August 9.”

Station supervisor Kuljit Singh Sodhi said there was not much impact on the bus services and even though there was some delay, it was covered up.