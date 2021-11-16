Punbus contract staffers protest in Ludhiana over demand for regular jobs

The Punbus/PRTC Contractual Employees’ Union staged a protest against the Punjab government at the Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Inter-State Bus Terminal on Monday demanding regularisation of services.

They rued that the state government has gone back on its promise as it has decided to regularise only those contractual employees who have been working with the department for the last 10 years or more. They stated that in the past, even those staffers who had worked with the department for two to seven years had been regularised.

State vice-president Satnam Singh and district president Shamsher Singh stated that the government had conducted a meeting with the Union government on November 12 and sought 20 days for regularising employees. But now, the government has gone back on its promise. “We will continue the protests and apprise the public of the anti-employees policies of the state government,” said Satnam.

Indefinite strike from November 23

Shamsher Singh stated that the state unit of the union has already announced the start an indefinite strike from November 23, if the government fails to fulfil their demands.