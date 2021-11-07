Pune cricket tournament: Chandigarh eves lose fifth tie in row

Playing in their fifth and last league game against Mumbai, Chandigarh lost the contest by a huge margin of 112 runs in the inter-state one-day cricket tournament in Pune on Saturday.

Batting first, Mumbai hammered 300 runs losing six wickets in 50 overs. Mumbai were propped by centuries from RS Chaudhari (129) and H Kazi (102). For Chandigarh, medium-pacer Priyanka scalped four wickets, giving away 42 runs. In reply, Chandigarh women were bowled out for 188 runs in 49.2 overs. Chandigarh women had a dismal tournament, losing all their league games. Led by Amanjot Kaur and coached by Nagesh Gupta, the Chandigarh team lost to Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha and Railways in the previous matches.

Brief scores

Mumbai: 300 for 6 in 50 overs (RS Chaudhari 129, H Kazi 102, Priyanka Guleria 4 for 42) beat Chandigarh: 188 all out in 49.2 overs (Palak Rana 74, Amanjot Kaur 37, Saniya H Raut 3 for 19) by 112 runs

Chandigarh men lose third game on trot

Chandigarh

Continuing with their bad performance, Chandigarh earned their third straight loss in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy at Gurgaon on Saturday. Hyderabad beat Chandigarh by eight wickets.

Batting first, Chandigarh scored 160 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Captain Manan Vohra hit 64-ball 106 runs to propel Chandigarh. In reply, Hyderabad chased the target in 18.3 overs, losing two wickets. Tilak Verma (61 no) and Hanuma Vihari (57) were the main scorers for the winning team.

Brief scores

Chandigarh: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Manan Vohra 106, T Ravi Teja 2 for 19) lost to Hyderabad: 163 for 2 in 18.3 overs (Tilak Verma 61 no, Hanuma Vihari 57, Arpit Singh 1 for 17) by eight wickets

