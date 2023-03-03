Puneet Bains gang member, teenager held for possessing illegal weapons in Ludhiana

The CIA staff-2 police have arrested two accused, including a member of Puneet Bains gang and a teenager, for allegedly possessing illegal weapons in two separate cases.

The police have recovered three illegal pistols and 11 bullets from their possession. The police also booked gangster Puneet Bains for providing weapons to members of his gang.

In the first case, police arrested Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, 25, of Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Cheema Chowk during special checking. The accused is a member of Puneet Bains gang.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal said that police installed a checkpoint near Transport Nagar. The accused who was crossing from the area tried to escape after seeing the police party, but was arrested.

The police recovered a .32 bore pistol, a magazine and five bullets from his possession. On the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another .32 bore pistol, a magazine and five more bullets from his house.

The DCP said that the accused told police that Puneet Bains had provided the pistols to him.

Puneet Bains is wanted in several criminal cases, including attempt to murder, robbery, assault and possessing illegal weapons.

An FIR under sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Moti Nagar.

Inspector Beant Juneja, incharge at CIA staff 2, said that Ajju is already facing trial in two cases, including attempt to murder and drug peddling. The accused was bailed out from the jail on February 11, 2022.

In the second case, the CIA staff 2 arrested 18-year-old Sahil Kumar alias Tillu of Mohalla Ram Nagar. The police nabbed the accused from Bhamian Kalan of Jamalpur and recovered .30 bore pistols and 1 bullet from his possession.

The accused, who works at a meat shop, stated that he brought the weapon from his village in Uttar Pradesh to boast in front of his friends.

The inspector said that a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at police station Jamalpur.