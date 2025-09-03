Punjab: 2 aides of Bishnoi gang held in Muktsar, 5 weapons seized

The Muktsar district police have arrested two alleged associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered five illegal weapons from their possession, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday. The accused in police custody on Tuesday. (HT)

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Badhni Kalan in Moga, and Gursewak Singh alias Mota, a resident of Manu Ke Sandhu village in Jagraon, Ludhiana.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Kabarwala police station on Monday.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the state police said that the recovered weapons include four .32 bore country-made pistols and one .30 bore country-made pistol, along with 10 magazines.

The DGP added that preliminary investigations have revealed the duo’s involvement in various criminal activities.

Muktsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary said that acting on specific intelligence, a special naka was laid by the CIA staff. During the operation, a police team intercepted two suspects carrying a blue bag. Upon searching the bag, the illegal weapons were recovered.

The SSP stated that during initial interrogation, it was revealed that Gurdeep had come into contact with Harjot Singh alias Neela and Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga—both close associates of Lawrence Bishnoi.

“On Neela’s instructions, Gursewak and Gurdeep travelled to Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where an unidentified individual delivered five pistols to them,” said the SSP, adding that two pistols were retained by the accused, while the remaining three were to be supplied to Neela.

The SSP also said that Harjot and Jagdeep are wanted criminals, with 12 and 10 FIRs registered against them in different districts of Punjab and other states, respectively.