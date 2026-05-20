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Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered

Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered

Published on: May 20, 2026 02:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh/Rupnagar, A van was recovered from the Bhakra canal in Punjab's Rupnagar district nearly 26 years after it plunged into the water with four members of a family on board, officials said on Wednesday.

Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered

The Maruti Omni van, lying at the bottom of the 32-foot-deep Bhakra canal for more than two decades, was discovered by local diver Kamalpreet Saini.

Saini claimed that some human skeletal remains were found inside the front portion of the van. A shirt believed to belong to the child victim was also recovered, he said, adding that all the recovered items were handed over to the family.

A police official said the van, which fell into the canal in 2000, has now been pulled out.

Saini came across the vehicle while searching for a body in the Bhakra canal near Nakkian village under the Kiratpur Sahib police station area in Rupnagar.

"I was searching for a body when I saw the van lying in the canal. The roof and the rear portion of the vehicle were completely rusted out. Only the front portion remained," Saini said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered
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