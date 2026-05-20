Chandigarh/Rupnagar, A van was recovered from the Bhakra canal in Punjab's Rupnagar district nearly 26 years after it plunged into the water with four members of a family on board, officials said on Wednesday.

Punjab: 26 years after plunging into Bhakra canal, van recovered

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The Maruti Omni van, lying at the bottom of the 32-foot-deep Bhakra canal for more than two decades, was discovered by local diver Kamalpreet Saini.

Saini claimed that some human skeletal remains were found inside the front portion of the van. A shirt believed to belong to the child victim was also recovered, he said, adding that all the recovered items were handed over to the family.

A police official said the van, which fell into the canal in 2000, has now been pulled out.

Saini came across the vehicle while searching for a body in the Bhakra canal near Nakkian village under the Kiratpur Sahib police station area in Rupnagar.

"I was searching for a body when I saw the van lying in the canal. The roof and the rear portion of the vehicle were completely rusted out. Only the front portion remained," Saini said.

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{{^usCountry}} With the help of locals and tractors, the vehicle was pulled out of the canal, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the help of locals and tractors, the vehicle was pulled out of the canal, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After speaking to villagers, Saini learnt that the van had plunged into the canal in October 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After speaking to villagers, Saini learnt that the van had plunged into the canal in October 2000. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three men and an eight-year-old boy, from Kotla village near Kiratpur Sahib were returning from a wedding when the Omni Van fell into the canal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three men and an eight-year-old boy, from Kotla village near Kiratpur Sahib were returning from a wedding when the Omni Van fell into the canal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At that time, professional divers conducted a month-long search operation, but neither the vehicle nor the bodies of the occupants could be recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At that time, professional divers conducted a month-long search operation, but neither the vehicle nor the bodies of the occupants could be recovered. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saini said he later contacted the victims' family members in Kotla village, who requested him to retrieve the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said he later contacted the victims' family members in Kotla village, who requested him to retrieve the vehicle. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Saini, the family held prayers for the deceased on Tuesday at Kiratpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Saini, the family held prayers for the deceased on Tuesday at Kiratpur Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said retrieving the vehicle was difficult due to the strong water current at the bottom of the canal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said retrieving the vehicle was difficult due to the strong water current at the bottom of the canal. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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