Punjab: 3 missing sisters found dead in box at Jalandhar house
Initial probe shows three daughters of a migrant labourer were playing unattended at home when they hid themselves in the box with angular locks and died of suffocation
Three daughters of a migrant labourer were found dead at their house in Jalandhar on Monday morning.
Police said the bodies of the girls, aged between nine and four years, were recovered from an iron trunk during a search of their house at Maqsudan in Jalandhar.
They said Amrita Kumari, 9, Shakti Kumari, 7, and Kanchan Kumari, 4, were reported missing since Sunday evening. Their parents started looking for them at 8.15pm and informed the police at 11pm after which a case was registered.
The police began searching the locality and recorded statements of the family members, who said the girls were playing unattended at home on Sunday.
Jalandhar (rural) superintendent of police Manpreet Singh said the matter is under investigation and neighbours of the family are being questioned. “The three sisters seem to have hidden themselves in the trunk while playing. The angular locks of the trunk got locked immediately and they died of suffocation,” he said.
Police teams searched the locality through the night before deciding to search at the house on Monday morning.
“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. There were no injury marks on the bodies. We are working on all angles before ruling out foul play,” he said.
