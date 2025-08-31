Punjab: 323 villages inundated in Gurdaspur, 5,400 rescued

The rising waters of the Ravi have inundated 323 villages in Gurdaspur district, affecting over 26,000 people and causing the death of 243 animals due to the flooding, according to official reports. Army personnel and locals carry rescued rabbits at a flood-affected village in Kapurthala, Punjab on Saturday. (PTI)

The district administration has evacuated more than 5,400 people from the affected areas as of Friday evening, with efforts to provide emergency relief continuing across the region.

Gurdaspur deputy commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said the water levels in the Ravi had started to recede, with floodwaters gradually decreasing in most affected areas. He urged the people not to panic. A 24-hour control room has been set up for emergency queries at 01874-266376, he added.

23 relief camps set up in Gurdaspur

In response to the crisis, 23 relief camps have been established across the district, with 13 currently active. These camps are providing food, dry rations, mattresses, milk for infants and essential supplies to those displaced by the floods. Additionally, 52 medical camps have been organised to provide healthcare to flood victims, while ambulances are stationed to assist those in need.

The district administration is working in coordination with six NDRF teams, three army teams and one BSF team to rescue stranded individuals using boats and other resources. Over 5,000 relief kits have been distributed, with plans for continued distribution to the affected population.

Floodwaters enter Ajnala

The flood situation worsened on Saturday in Ajnala town where rising waters submerged localities, forcing residents to evacuate to safer locations. Many shopkeepers in Ajnala shut down their businesses in anticipation of the worsening flood.

On behalf of the government, three senior officers of the administrative secretary rank – Kamal Kishore Yadav, Varun Roozam and Basant Garg – reached Ajnala from Chandigarh to supervise ongoing relief efforts.

1,700 rescued in Amritsar so far

In Amritsar district, 70 villages have been impacted by the floods, affecting nearly 30,000 people. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney reported that more than 1,700 people have been rescued so far. To date, over 1 lakh bottles of drinking water and 40,000 food packets have been distributed to the flood-hit people, while 700 tarpaulins have been given to families taking refuge on rooftops. NGOs, along with private individuals, are also contributing relief supplies to the flood victims.

Body of govt employee recovered

The body of an employee of the Punjab irrigation department, identified as Vinod Kumar, was recovered after he drowned in the Ravi. Kumar, who had been missing for three days after the gate of the Madhopur headworks was swept away by the floodwaters, was found trapped in the debris of the broken gate. The army, using helicopters, assisted in the recovery operation.

Beas threatens Tarn Taran

While water levels at Harike headworks have begun to recede, the swollen Beas now poses a growing threat to villages in the Tarn Taran district, especially Marar village. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have issued warnings to residents in low-lying areas. Relief and rescue teams remain on high alert.

Jathedar appeals for community support

Acting jathedar of Akal Takht Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj appealed to all Punjabis, particularly Sikh bodies, to extend their support to those affected by the ongoing crisis. He emphasised that no Punjabi, regardless of where they live, should be left without shelter and food during this difficult time.

In a statement, Giani Gargaj urged that attention should not only be given to the immediate needs of flood-affected communities but also to the future, as the people will require even greater assistance once the waters recede from the villages. He highlighted the importance of ensuring that both people and livestock are cared for during the recovery phase, stressing that animals should not be left without fodder.

SGPC president distributes relief material

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday visited flood-affected villages in Ramdas and Dera Baba Nanak, situated along the Ravi. Reaching out to people, he listened to their hardships and distributed essential relief material on behalf of SGPC. Gurdwaras under SGPC management have been continuously providing langar (community meals) and necessary supplies in these areas, including 150 quintals of wheat flour, 30 quintals of pulses and 5,000 cartons of drinking water.