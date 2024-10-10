Punjab: 4 injured as bike-borne men open fire in Phagwara village

Phagwara The police have found 12 empty shells from the spot. (HT File)

Four persons were injured after six unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on them at a village on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road, police said on Thursday.

Phagwara sub-divisional superintendent of police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti said the injured, identified as – Satpal, alias Bittu (42), Jashanpreet Singh (19), Buta Ram (55) and Surinderpal, alias Shinda (45), are undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The victims were sitting in an open area at the village on Wednesday night when the six assailants came on two motorcycles and opened fire on them, the SP said, adding that police have found 12 empty shells from the spot.

The injured men were rushed to the civil hospital in Phagwara from where Bittu and Jashanpreet were referred to a facility in Jalandhar.

“We are scanning CCTV footage to gather technical and other digital evidences from the spot. It appears to be a case of old enmity with one of the victims,” the SP said.

Phagwara deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan said in their statements, the victims said the fight ensued after the accused, who were under the influence of liquor, rammed their motorcycle into one the villagers.

“When they confronted the masked assailants, they opened fire resulting in injuries to the victims. The accused also attacked one of the pedestrians with sharp-edged weapon before opening the fire,” the DSP said.

A case under Sections of 109 (attempt to murder), 191 (rioting), 190 (unlawful assembly), 118 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of Arms Act has been registered.