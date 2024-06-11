 Punjab: 4 pilgrims killed as truck rolls down hill in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
Punjab: 4 pilgrims killed as truck rolls down hill in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 11, 2024 05:20 PM IST

Victims from Banur’s Urdan village were returning from Khuralgarh gurdwara in Hoshiarpur district when accident occurred around 2am on Tuesday

Four people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and 49 injured when the truck they were travelling in rolled down a hillside at Torewal village near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district early on Tuesday.

Four people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and 49 injured when the truck they were travelling in rolled down a hillside at Torewal village near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district early on Tuesday. (Representational photo)
Four people, including a nine-year-old girl, were killed and 49 injured when the truck they were travelling in rolled down a hillside at Torewal village near Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur district early on Tuesday. (Representational photo)

The truck with 70 pilgrims from Banur’s Urdan village in Mohali district was returning from a religious function at a gurdwara at Khuralgarh in Hoshiarpur district when the mishap occurred.

Investigation officer Balwinder Singh said three persons, Gurmukh Singh, 50, Jasmehar Singh, 48, and Navjot Kaur, 9, died in the spot, while a woman succumbed to injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, during course of treatment on Tuesday afternoon.

The pilgrims were returning to Banur when the truck driver lost control while negotiating a bend around 2am.

Police said most of the pilgrims were sleeping at the time of the accident.

“We received information from the control room about the incident following which multiple police teams were rushed to the spot for rescue,” Balwinder Singh said.

The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Garhshankar from where most of them were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 4 pilgrims killed as truck rolls down hill in Hoshiarpur
