Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling 3-crore wheat

Ferozepur police on Wednesday booked six employees of a food procurement agency for embezzlement of more than 30,000 wheat bags worth ₹3 crore.

In four separate complaints to the local police, one by the district food and supply controller and three by deputy director (field), consumer affairs-cum-district manager, Pungrain, Ferozepur, it was mentioned that wheat in huge quantity was found missing during physical verification of various godowns. Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth ₹7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth ₹71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh’s chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth ₹2.31 crore.

Four separate cases under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Amendment Act were registered against Hans Raj, Gulab Singh, Baljit Ram, Yadwinder Singh, another Hans Raj and Baj Chand, all employees of Pungrain. None of the accused has been arrested so far.

Ferozepur senior superintendent of police Surinder Lamba confirmed the police action and said that further investigation was going on.