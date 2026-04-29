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Punjab: 600-crore flood prevention infra upgrade by June 30, says minister

132 vulnerable spots identified by committees constituted after last year floods by the water resources department under the leadership of two superintending engineers for each of the four rivers, he says

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 06:58 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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The state government is spending 600 crore on flood prevention measures at 132 vulnerable points across the state, and the work will be completed by June 30, Punjab water resources minister Barinder Goyal said on Tuesday.

Punjab water resources minister Barinder Goyal

Goyal was here to review the flood protection arrangements at the dhussi embankment of the Ravi river near Shahpur border outpost in Amritsar that is being strengthened at the cost of 4 crore. The site saw a breach last year, triggering floods in the area.

The 132 vulnerable spots have been identified by committees, constituted after last year floods by the water resources department under the leadership of two superintending engineers for each of the four rivers, he said.

Regarding the last year’s floods, Goyal said 23 breaches had occurred in the dhussi embankment of the Ravi river. These have now been plugged and strengthened with stone pitching. Desilting work in the river is being carried out on a war footing and will be completed before the monsoon season, he assured. Cleaning of the Sakki Nallah in Gurdaspur and other seasonal drains is also being carried out, the minister said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 600-crore flood prevention infra upgrade by June 30, says minister
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: 600-crore flood prevention infra upgrade by June 30, says minister
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